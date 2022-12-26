TOP 50. Najpopularniejsze piosenki świąteczne wszech czasów

Niektóre świąteczne hity stały się nieśmiertelne. Choć przez dziesięć miesięcy w roku w ogóle się ich nie słucha, to wiadomo, że w listopadzie lub grudniu, krótko przed Bożym Narodzeniem, te same piosenki powrócą – jak zawsze. A do tego wciąż będą brzmieć tak samo dobrze. Niektóre bożonarodzeniowe standardy królują na listach przebojów od dekad. Te młodsze piosenki potrzebują niekiedy przynajmniej kilku lat, aby stać się hitem.

Poniższe zestawienie zostało opracowane przez zespół magazynu Billboard w roku 2022. Są to najpopularniejsze świąteczne piosenki wszech czasów. Lista została utworzona na podstawie ilości pobrań oraz odsłon w Internecie.

Top 50 świątecznych hitów wszech czasów

50. Ramones, "Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)" (1987)

49. Merle Haggard, "If We Make It Through December" (1973)

48. The Temptations, "Silent Night" (1980)

47. Kanye West feat. CyHi da Prynce & Teyana Taylor, "Christmas in Harlem" (2010)

46. Los Tigres del Norte, "Navidad de los Pobres" (1993)

45. Elton John, "Step Into Christmas" (1973)

44. Otis Redding, "Merry Christmas Baby" (1967)

43. Frank Sinatra, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (1957)

42. The Ronettes, "Frosty the Snowman" (1963)

41. Carpenters, "Merry Christmas Darling" (1970)

40. The Kinks, "Father Christmas" (1977)

39. Ella Fitzgerald, "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" (1960)

38. El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, "No Hay Cama Pa'Tanta Gente" (1988)

37. Thurl Ravenscroft, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" (1966)

36. Bing Crosby & David Bowie, "Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy" (1977)

35. The Jackson 5, "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" (1970)

34. Saturday Night Live Cast, "I Wish It Was Christmas Today" (2000)

33. Justin Bieber, "Mistletoe" (2011)

32. The Pogues feat. Kirsty MacColl, "Fairytale of New York" (1987)

31. Gene Autry, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" (1949)

30. Band Aid, "Do They Know It's Christmas" (1984)

29. Kurtis Blow, "Christmas Rapping" (1979)

28. Pretenders, "2000 Miles" (1984)

27. Paul McCartney, "Wonderful Christmastime" (1979)

26. Kelly Clarkson, "Underneath the Tree" (2013)

25. Burl Ives, "A Holly Jolly Christmas" (1964)

24. Stevie Wonder, "What Christmas Means to Me" (1967)

23. *NSYNC, "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" (1998)

22. Eartha Kitt with Henri René and His Orchestra, "Santa Baby" (1953)

21. John Lennon & Yoko Ono With the Harlem Community Choir, "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" (1971)

20. Chuck Berry, "Run Rudolph Run" (1958)

19. Bobby Helms, "Jingle Bell Rock" (1957)

18. The Waitresses, "Christmas Wrapping" (1981)

17. Joni Mitchell, "River" (1971)

16. The Beach Boys, "Little Saint Nick" (1963)

15. Judy Garland, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (1944)

14. Andy Williams, "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" (1963)

13. Ariana Grande, "Santa Tell Me" (2014)

12. Elvis Presley, "Blue Christmas" (1957)

11. Vince Guaraldi Trio, "Christmas Time Is Here" (1965)

10. Donny Hathaway, "This Christmas" (1970)

9. Bruce Springsteen, "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" (1982)

8. Run-D.M.C., "Christmas in Hollis" (1987)

7. José Feliciano, "Feliz Navidad" (1970)

6. Brenda Lee, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" (1958)

5. Bing Crosby, "White Christmas" (1947)

4. Wham!, "Last Christmas" (1984)

3. Nat King Cole, "The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)" (1961)

2. Darlene Love, "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" (1963)

1. Mariah Carey, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" (1994)

