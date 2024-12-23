TOP 50. Najpopularniejsze piosenki świąteczne wszech czasów - zestawienie

Te klasyki rozbrzmiewają w radiu, reklamach, galeriach handlowych i na świątecznych jarmarkach przez cały grudzień. Niektóre bożonarodzeniowe piosenki stały się ogromnie popularne, a ich twórcy zarobili na nich majątek. Które piosenki świąteczne są największymi przebojami wszech czasów?
Może się wydawać, że wiele z tych piosenek towarzyszy nam od zawsze. Nic dziwnego. Wiele z tych utworów ma kilkadziesiąt, a nawet blisko sto lat. Na liście nie brakuje jednak także całkiem nowych piosenek, które już teraz można nazwać przebojami.
Poniższe zestawienie najpopularniejszych bożonarodzeniowych piosenek zostało opracowane przez magazyn Billboard na podstawie ilości pobrań oraz odsłon w internecie. Od kilku lat na pierwszym miejscu plasuje się utwór „All I Want For Christmas Is You” w wykonaniu Mariah Carey. A jakie piosenki zajmują kolejne miejsca?
TOP 50 świątecznych klasyków
- „All I Want For Christmas Is You”, Mariah Carey
- „Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree”, Brenda Lee
- „Jingle Bell Rock”, Bobby Helms
- „The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)”, Nat "King" Cole
- „A Holly Jolly Christmas”, Burl Ives
- „Feliz Navidad”, Jose Feliciano
- „It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year”, Andy Williams
- „Last Christmas”, Wham!
- „Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”, Dean Martin
- „White Christmas” (1947), Bing Crosby With Ken Darby Singers & John Scott Trotter & His Orchestra
- „Christmas Eve (Sarajevo 12/24)”, Trans-Siberian Orchestra
- „Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer”, Gene Autry & The Pinafores
- „Sleigh Ride”, The Ronettes
- „It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”, Michael Buble
- „Mary, Did You Know?”, Pentatonix
- „Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”, John & Yoko/The Plastic Ono Band With The Harlem Community Choir
- „Mistletoe”, Justin Bieber
- „Blue Christmas”, Elvis Presley
- „Santa Tell Me”, Ariana Grande
- „Wonderful Christmastime”, Paul McCartney
- „Christmas Canon”, Trans-Siberian Orchestra
- „Underneath The Tree”, Kelly Clarkson
- „Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season”, Andy Williams
- „You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch”, Thurl Ravenscroft
- „Please Come Home For Christmas”, Eagles
- „Hallelujah”, Pentatonix
- „Christmastime Is Here”, Vince Guaraldi Trio
- „Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)”, Gene Autry
- „It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”, Johnny Mathis
- „Santa Baby”, Eartha Kitt With Henri Rene And His Orchestra
- „Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”, Darlene Love
- „Do They Know It's Christmas?”, Band Aid
- „It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”, Perry Como And The Fontane Sisters With Mitchell Ayres And His Orchestra
- „Linus And Lucy (Peanuts Theme)”, Vince Guaraldi Trio
- „Little Saint Nick”, The Beach Boys
- „Where Are You Christmas?”, Faith Hill
- „Run Rudolph Run”, Chuck Berry
- „It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”, Bing Crosby With Jud Conlon's Rhythmaires & John Scott Trotter & His Orchestra
- „Jingle Bells”, Frank Sinatra With The Orchestra & Chorus Of Gordon Jenkins
- „(There's No Place Like) Home For The Holidays”, Perry Como With Mitchell Ayers And His Orchestra
- „Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town”, Bruce Springsteen
- „Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town”, Jackson 5
- „Little Drummer Boy”, Pentatonix
- „Holly Jolly Christmas”, Michael Buble
- „Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”, Mariah Carey
- „Frosty The Snowman”, Jimmy Durante
- „Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”, Frank Sinatra With The Ken Lane Singers / Axel Stordahl
- „Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”, Michael Buble
- „This Christmas”, Donny Hathaway
- „Do You Want To Build A Snowman?”, Kristen Bell, Agatha Lee Monn & Katie Lopez
Źródło: DoRzeczy.pl / billboard.com